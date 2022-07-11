No Raphinha! Barcelona outline ambitious plan to sign Premier League star

Despite being in financial crisis, Barcelona, ​​which has already agreed with some names, for the season, at zero cost, keeps an eye on the market and with big plans. The priority remains the Polish Lewandowskifrom Bayern, but looks for other names are still in full swing in European football.

Twice voted the best player in the world, Lewan only thinks about Barcelona. The Pole has already communicated to Bayern his decision to move to the La Liga giants and Bayern, aware of this, are waiting for a good offer from Barça. To release shirt 9, the Bundesliga club requires at least 50 million euros.

While they keep fighting for Lewan, Barça looks with affection at the football of Bernardo Silva, from Man City. The Portuguese has been flirting with clubs in Spain in recent years and City know the midfielder wants a move to La Liga.

Aware, Barça plans to mount an ambitious strategy to convince the player to join Xavi’s team. ‘Mundo Deportivo’ informs that Barça will try to contact the player’s agent in order to present their project. If he receives the ‘ok’ from Bernardo, he will try to move forward with City, although a deal is quite difficult due to values.

Barcelona wait for Raphinha

Barça hopes to sign Raphinha as soon as possible. The Brazilian wants to play for the club and only the last details remain for the deal to be sealed.