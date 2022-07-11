No vaccine, Djokovic expects US Open exemption

London, England) – Even without having played tournaments in the three weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the Serbian Novak Djokovic intends to give a new stop. “I’m on vacation and I don’t know if I’m going to play a tournament soon. I’m going to rest for the next two weeks as it was a very difficult and quite tiring tournament. I’m going to expect good news from America because I would love to go there, I would like to play some tournaments before the US Open”, he said, referring to the current veto in the US and Canada for the entry of unvaccinated for covid.

Nole confirmed that it remains outside the required protocol. “I’m not vaccinated and I don’t intend to be vaccinated. So the only good news I can have is that they eliminate this health protocol, that only people who are vaccinated can enter the country, or if there is an exemption. I don’t know if it will be possible.” . Djokovic has already stopped competing in Indian Wells and Miami because of this demand from the US government.

If he can’t make it to the hard court in those countries, Djokovic is even considering extending his vacation. “I doubt I’ll play tournaments outside of Europe. Winning a Grand Slam qualifies you for the ATP Finals unless you’re out of the top 20, and I believe I have accumulated points for that. I don’t feel any pressure or need to comply with one.” I’m the one with the most weeks at number 1 in the world and it’s very difficult to beat me. Goran (Ivanisevic) and I are going to have to talk and plan the schedule.”

Djokovic is still considering playing in the September Laver Cup, where Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are already confirmed, and the Davis Cup Finals, scheduled for November.