Nothing Phone (1) will arrive next week, know what to expect – Tudo em Tecnologia

Nothing, a company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will launch its first smartphone on July 12th. The model will be called Nothing Phone (1) and has been the subject of several rumors and leaks online in recent weeks. And now, a new leak has just revealed the device’s design.

According to the images of the famous leaker Evan Blass, the Nothing Phone (1) will hit the market in white and black color options. As seen in the images below, the back has a transparent finish and you can see the wireless charging system of the device.

Renders of Nothing Phone (1) confirm a distinctive rear design and screen with great front benefit

Another interesting point to mention is the use of the display, which has symmetrical edges and an extremely thin chin. According to the company, the screen will support a 120 Hz refresh rate and a built-in biometric reader. In addition, the images also confirm the presence of a front camera inside a small notch.

About other features, Nothing Phone (1) will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 778G Plus chip. There will also be 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal space. In addition, it will support 33W fast charging.