Only Murders in the Building and their cameos

The first two episodes of the second season of the acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building are now available exclusively on Star+.

Following the shocking death of Arconia chairman Bunny Folger, the new episodes feature Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) working frantically to unmask the killer. However, three complications arise: the trio become publicly involved in Bunny’s murder, they end up becoming the subject of a competing podcast, and they still have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they are the killers.

The first season, also available exclusively on Star+, was marked by guest appearances by well-known artists who became a special addition to the series’ main stars. Remember some of these appearances and find out which names are already confirmed for the new season.

1st Season

Tina Fey

The three protagonists of the series are fans of the same true crime podcast called “Not All is OK in Oklahoma”. Comedian Tina Fey (30 Rock, Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) plays Cinda Canning, the show’s host.

Sting

Sting, a British singer and former member of the band The Police, guest-stars on the series as himself. Being a resident of the main trio’s building, he ends up becoming one of the suspects in the crime they are investigating.

Jane Lynch

Known for her role as Sue Sylvester on the show gleeactress Jane Lynch makes a cameo as an old colleague of Charles, who was his stunt double when he acted in the fictional police series called “Brazzos”.

Jimmy Fallon

The American presenter makes a quick cameo in a scene in which Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) is giving an interview on his show.

Nathan Lane

The American actor does more than just a cameo in the series. Playing Teddy Dimas, he and his son Theo were two of the prime suspects in the murder of Tim Kono.

2nd season

Dear Delevingne

Actress Cara Delevingne (Suicide squad, Paper cities) will play Alice, a sophisticated insider from the art world and Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) love interest. Alice ends up getting involved in the new mystery of the series.

Amy Schumer

The comedian will be herself, in the most ridiculous way possible, and will live in the apartment that previously belonged to the singer Sting.

Shirley MacLaine

Oscar winner for Best Actress for Ties of Tenderness (1983) will be the mother of Bunny, chairman of the building committee and the newest victim of Arconia.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building season 2?

We recently talked here about what viewers will be able to follow with new episodes of the series.