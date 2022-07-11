“Only Murders in the Building” renewed for a third season

First seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available on Star+, streaming that shows the series in Brazil

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 7/11/2022 at 2:40 pm – Updated at 2:51 pm

“Only Murders in the Building”, Hulu’s original series, has been renewed for a third season. The news was given by Variety this Monday (11), two weeks after the release of the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy on Star+, streaming responsible for the exhibition in Brazil.

to the vehicle, Craig Erwichpresident of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said that “’Only Murders in the Building’ is the true jewel in the crown of our slate”. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”he added.

In “Only Murders in the Building”, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), a former television star; Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a bankrupt director; and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a very, very mysterious girl, end up getting close because of a common interest: addiction to podcasts of real crimes.

Coincidentally, the encounter takes place on the same night that a person commits suicide in the building they live in. Curious and instigated by the mystery, they decide to “take a peek” at the crime scene and are faced with a very suspicious scenario, which leads them to start their own investigation.

In this second season, “Following the shocking death of the Chairman of the Board of Arconia, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask their killer. Now, the subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who think that they committed the murder”describes the synopsis.

Beside Gomez, martin, Shorts, Dear Delevingne(“Paper cities”), Amy Ryan (“Fear of Truth”), Aaron Dominguez (“Partners at War”) and Nathan Lane (“The Cage of Madness”). Shirley MacLaine (“Downtown Abbey”) and Amy Schumer (“Decompensated”) complete the cast.

produced by himself Stevemartin and also for John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie”), New Year’s episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” arrive weekly on Star+ on Wednesdays.

