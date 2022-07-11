‘Only Murders In The Building’ renewed for third season

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in 'Only Murders In The Building'. The series has been renewed for a third season.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in ‘Only Murders In The Building’. The series has been renewed for a third season. Photo: Star+

Series that received the best rating in the history of the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Only Murders In The Building it was officially renewed for third season.

The news was revealed even before the conclusion of the second season, which premiered on June 28 and will have its episodes released every Tuesday. Production is carried out by the streaming service hulu and, in Brazil, it is distributed by Star+.

The comedy series is starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who play neighbors who end up connecting through their addiction to the true crime genre. When a real murder happens in the building they live in, the three team up to investigate the case.

The news was shared on the series’ official Twitter with a voicemail from the main cast. Check out:

