Paquetá leaves Lyon in ‘fair skirt’ and likely fate surprises

The 24-year-old midfielder wants to leave the French club to take a step forward in his career, but the main interest is not even in the Champions League for the 2022/23 season.

Without making any effort, the Flamengo you can get paid soon BRL 14 million and not lose any athlete from the cast of Dorival Júnior. How can this be? With their offspring scattered across the globe. This Monday (11), the newspaper AT, of Spain, indicated that Arsenal would be one of the teams that would have consulted Lyon to sign Lucas Paquetá.

The French club stipulates a minimum value of 65 million euros (approximately R$347 million at the current price) for its number 10 to be transferred to another club. Mengão is watching carefully, as it still holds 4% of the future sales value of the 24-year-old midfielder. Paquetá left Ninho do Urubu at the end of 2018.

The midfielder was part of the same red-black generation that revealed goalkeeper Thiago, defender Léo Duarte, full-back Jorge, striker Felipe Vizeu and striker Vinícius Júnior, a Brazilian teammate and also a Real Madrid star today.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed that he has received interesting offers to negotiate Paquetá in the mid-year window and that he is studying the possibility of releasing him. “There are proposals for him. There are a certain number and players who feel completely in the project, and others who don’t. Economically, we have ways to go after our ideas and goals. For Lucas, obviously the theme (transfer) came up, and we are evaluating. The coach gave his opinion and there is also the desire of the players”.

The Gávea calf hopes to make a leap in his career and is considering leaving Lyon, especially after the departures of midfielder Bruno Guimarães, to Newcastle, and sporting director Juninho Pernambucano. “I want to keep all the good players, but I also have to be realistic. There’s the player, who is a very important part of the story, the manager, the club, and the other clubs. It’s always a game between different parties. Lucas is a great player, but it depends on what the player wants”, said coach Peter Bosz.