Playboy announces entry into the metaverse and construction of “MetaMansion” – Money Times

This Monday (11), it was announced that Playboy will enter the metaverse of The Sandbox (SAND) and will build a “MetaMansion” on the virtual terrain.

“MetaMansion is coming! And it’s coming to one of the most innovative virtual worlds in the metaverse: The Sandbox!” reads the announcement on Playboy’s official website.

Wanna play in the SAND? 🎉

We’re very excited to announce that the Playboy MetaMansion is coming to one of the most innovative virtual worlds… @thesandboxgame ! 👷🐰👯‍♂️https://t.co/SdwBoxGVKe pic.twitter.com/yrszF8saYd — Playboy (@Playboy) July 11, 2022

Playboy’s Meta Mansion

Playboy already has its collection of NFTs, called “Playboy Rabbitar Official” on the OpenSea marketplace – launched last year. What’s new is that holders of these NFTs will now have VIP access to Playboy’s mansion in the metaverse.

“When we introduced our Rabbitars to the world last fall, we suggested that a virtual Mansion experience was a future destination for our furry friends, and we are thrilled to bring the dream to life.”

The announcement goes on to say about the preparation of an immersive and social interactive game, upcoming events and NFT releases:

“All inspired by our 70 years of the Playboy lifestyle, famous events and experiences at the historic Playboy Mansion, and our massive library of content and art collection. Our Rabbits will have special VIP access to experiences, quests, goodies and more.”

Per the announcement, in the coming weeks and months, Playboy will work with The Sandbox team to share more information about the release date of the first Playboy x Sandbox experiences.

Posted on The Sandbox’s official profile, the announcement also left people waiting for more details.

“Together we will be creating a Playboy MetaMansion social game inside #TheSandbox with #NFT collectibles and special experiences for Rabbitar [coleção da Playboy] @PlayboyNFTscomunidade!” reads the post.

Anybunny home? 🐰👀🏘 We’re teaming up with none other than…. @playboy! 👯‍♀️ Together, we will be creating a Playboy MetaMansion social game inside #TheSandbox with #NFT collectibles & special experiences for the Rabbitar @PlayboyNFTs community! pic.twitter.com/3l6Wq6ncvt — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) July 11, 2022

