POCO Launcher will no longer have updates released on the Google Play store

POCO Launcher was launched together with the first cell phone of the line, the Pocophone F1, in 2018. At the time, the tool was available directly through Google Play, Now, even with more than a million downloads, the application can no longer be updated in the official Android system store. The discovery was made by a technology expert named Kacper Skrzypek. On his account, he discovered a sequence in the latest APK file that signals the launcher’s discontinuation in the Play Store, as you can see in the post below.

The presence of the tool in the official Android store allowed other smartphones equipped with the Google operating system to install the look of the POCO line. After this change, only Xiaomi cost-effective series devices will have access to it. POCO Launcher’s main features are its ability to divide applications into distinct categories. This visual customization capability is intended to make it easier for the user to search for them.

For now, version 2.0 of the tool only runs on devices running Android 11 and earlier. Compilation 4.0 of the application works only on POCO line devices. What do you think about the discontinuation of POCO Launcher in the Google Play Store? Leave us your opinion in the comments below.

