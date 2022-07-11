Recordings of the new “Velocidade Furiosa” cut the highway again in Viseu – NiT

This week, the A24 will once again be closed to traffic. The alternative is to use Estrada Nacional 2.

The recordings of the new film “Furious Speed” again cause traffic constraints in the Viseu area. From this Monday, July 11th, until Wednesday, the 13th, the A24 motorway will be blocked from traffic between the Vila Pouca de Aguiar junction (entrance 16) and the Vilarinho de Samardã/Fortunho junction (entrance 15). ).

At the end of the week, the cut is also repeated on the A24, this time between the Carvalhal junction (entrance 5) and the north Castro Daire junction (entrance 7). In this case, the highway will be closed between 6 am and 10 pm.

Estrada Nacional 2 is seen as an alternative for motorists. Until the end of July, some sections of the A24 will be free in both directions.

According to CNN Portugal, also there are points on National Road 2 that will be cut between Vila Real and Vila Pouca de Aguiar between the 18th and 21st of July. In this case, the circulation ban will be sporadic when, for example, a helicopter is circulating in the area.

“Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023. Plot details have not yet been released. The cast includes Vin Diesel, Daniela Melchior, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Click on the gallery to see the first images of the recordings that took place this Wednesday, June 29th.

see gallery

“>

There will be no roundabouts. Photography by Radio Douro Nacional – Lamego