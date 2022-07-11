renewed! Selena Gomez secures 3rd season of “Only Murders In the Building”

Streaming service Hulu does not want to give up the series “Only Murders In The Building” and announced the order for season 3. The program was created by Steve Martin and is produced and starred by him, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

A public and critical success, “Only Murders In The Building” is currently in its 2nd season. Episodes are released weekly on Hulu in the United States and on the Star+ platform in Brazil. So far, only three episodes have been released.

“’Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its generational appeal, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena.” it says Craig Erwichpresident of Hulu and ABC Entertainment.

“We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

Until the production of the 3rd season begins, the public can enjoy the 2nd. New episodes are guaranteed through August 23. The season will end with 10 episodes, including guest appearances from Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine and Michael Rapaport.

What is “Only Murders In the Building” like?

Charles, Oliver and Mabel are neighbors who share an interest in true crime podcasts. They end up getting involved in one, and team up to unravel the mysterious death of Tim Kono.

In season 2, crime becomes “subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of NYC neighbors who think they committed the murder”.