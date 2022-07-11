Rodriguinho, the ‘Novo Ganso’, leaves his mark in his debut for São Paulo and Ceni sends a message

The young Rodriguinho, only 18 years old, has been in São Paulo since he was 15. This year, the midfielder, considered by some as the new Paulo Henrique Ganso, due to his style on the pitch, moved up to the sub-team. 20, commanded by Alex.

After standing out in the team, Rodriguinho was called to train in the professional team. The young man attended a training day, was called up for the next day and then invited to spend 15 days training among the professionals.

On Thursday (7), Rodriguinho received the opportunity from Ceni in the second half of the match against Universidad Católica, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The youngster came in and scored one of the goals in the 4-1 victory.

The feat was unprecedented. For the first time, a game revealed in Cotia entered the field and scored a goal in his debut among the professionals. Rodriguinho celebrated a lot. Rogério Ceni spoke about the player. Rodriguinho had stayed on the bench against Atlético-GO to adapt, according to Ceni.

“At base, he’s a 10, but here he’ll have to learn to score and play, make a service like Patrick does to score the first or second midfielder.”, said Rogério Ceni at the press conference, sending a direct message to the young São Paulo midfielder. Ceni also stated that Rodriguinho and Moreira should have more space in next year’s Campeonato Paulista.

The idea is to put youngsters on the field and take turns to prepare the team properly for the season. If it manages to be champion of the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo guarantees a direct spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

