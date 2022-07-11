Russian missile hits residential building, killing 15 in eastern Ukraine

The attack took place in Chasiv Yar at a time when Russia intensified its bombings in Donetsk to try to conquer the region.

MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Residents take their belongings out of their apartment after a building was partially destroyed after a bombing, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine, on July 10, 2022. A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine.



A Russian missile hit a residential building in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine, killing 15, local authorities said, adding that 24 people remained under the rubble. “During the rescue operations, 15 people were found dead at the scene and five people were rescued alive,” according to the updated balance sheet released by the local unit of the Emergency Situations Service of the Ukraine. According to authorities, rescuers are in contact with three people alive. The building was partially destroyed and emergency teams are working on site.

The bombing took place overnight in this small town of 12,000 to the southeast of Kramatorsk. The Russian army, which earlier this month claimed control of the Luhansk region, is now aiming to conquer Donetsk, which would give Moscow control of the entire Donbass mining basin. Pro-Russian separatists have controlled part of this area since 2014. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on Saturday Russian bombings in the east and in Kharkiv (northeast), but the only ground offensive took place in Dolomitne, near Bakhmut. the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky I accuse Moscow of attacking “deliberately and intentionally civilian targets, houses, people”.