Samsung releases promotional video to highlight the robustness and quality of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Launched at the end of June by Samsung, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro joins the limited catalog of resistant smartphones from the South Korean manufacturer, displaying a simple design and sharing features that are available in more expensive models of the brand, supporting the fifth generation of smartphones. mobile networks (5G) and exclusive advantages, such as removable battery. This model competes directly with robust devices from companies such as Caterpillar and Ulefone Armor, focusing on workers in the logistics or construction sectors. The main highlight of the XCover line is to combine reinforced structure with an intermediate technical sheet, providing satisfactory performance.

Although it is not available in the Brazilian market, the cell phone is popular in other countries, gaining this week a special video that demonstrates the use of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro in different situations, highlighting that it is a reliable device, even having the military certification MIL- STD-810H and IP68, which ensure water and dust resistance. During the promotional video, Samsung shows several professionals from different segments using the smartphone, such as firefighters, logistics technicians and delivery men. With production, the company seeks to attract more consumers to this line that delivers solutions specially designed for those who need robustness.

In parallel to the reinforced set is the intermediate hardware, which includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — along with the Adreno 642L GPU with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. . Other highlights of the phone are the 6.6-inch PLS-LCD display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate and teardrop notch. To meet the energy demand there is a large battery with 4,050 mAh capacity and 15W charging.

Would the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro be a good option for Brazilians? Tell us, comment!

