São Paulo directs the sale of Rigoni to Austin FC, of ​​the MLS; see transfer fees and details

Rigoni is well on his way to being sold by São Paulo to MLS’s Austin FC

O Sao Paulo forwarded the sale of the attacking midfielder Emiliano Rigoni to Austin FCfrom the United States, according to the ESPN.

According to the report, the transfer values ​​are around $4 million (R$ 21.46 million). would be $2 million (R$ 10.73 million) at the time of purchase, and the remainder in January 2023.

Of this amount, about $3.8 million (R$ 20.38 million) would be in the hands of the tricolor team.

The issue of the Argentine player’s agents’ commission is still being discussed, but few details are missing for the situation to be resolved.

In order to comply with the strict salary rules of the MLS, by the way, Austin (which has actor Matthew McConaughey as one of its owners) must choose to reduce the midfielder’s salary. Alex Ringwhich is one of designated players of the club, to accommodate Rigoni’s earnings. Another option is the departure of the Paraguayan striker Cecílio Rodriguez.

as showed the ESPN.com.br last week, the board of São Paulo decided to negotiate the athlete after understanding that it would not be possible to recover him on the field.

Rigoni during a game between São Paulo and Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

In 2022, with more than half a year running, Rigoni made 32 appearances for Campeonato Paulista (12), Copa do Brasil (2), Campeonato Brasileiro (11) and Copa Sudamericana (7), but only 2 goals (both in the State) and an assistance. Very little in view of the expectations generated in the field last year, in the amount agreed for its purchase (about R$ 22.5 million) and the patience and energy given by everyone, from the board to the entire technical committee.

The final internal assessment, according to the report, is straightforward: “everything was tried”, but the player does not respond. Physical part, conversations, opportunities, it’s no use.

And the management can’t understand what happened for the striker to drop so much from one year to the next, drops are only identified in games, but also in day-to-day training.

In conversations, Rigoni shows himself to be fully willing to turn around, but in practice, he can’t.

The Argentine’s departure will even help Tricolor to closer and closer to its sales target for 2022, which is close to being reached.

*Contributed by ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle