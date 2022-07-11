São Paulo overcomes 12 absences, cancels Atlético-MG and draws at Mineirão – 07/10/2022

The mission of São Paulo on Sunday night was not easy, after all, the challenge was to face Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. Even with 12 absences, Tricolor canceled out Galo, who entered the field aiming for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. With a lineup of five players in the defense, São Paulo practically did not concede scoring opportunities to Atlético, and held the tie at 0-0.

In terms of classification, the result was not good for either side, but due to the circumstances, it is a point that São Paulo has to celebrate, as only three teams managed to take points from Galo at Mineirão between 2021 and 2022.

Who did well: Miranda

The experienced defender commanded São Paulo’s defense and scored very well Hulk, who didn’t get any good finishing.

Who was bad: Rubens

Acting on the left side, midfielder Rubens had a performance below what he presented at other times, including how he acted improvised on the side.

Atlético-MG’s game: little inspiration

Facing a São Paulo very well placed in the defense, Atlético could not find spaces and created little.

Sao Paulo game: defensive solidity

Led by Mirando, Tricolor prevented Atlético from putting pressure on the attack. It worked well, as Galo didn’t create good opportunities and Jandrei didn’t have to make any difficult saves.

Atlético complains about the lawn

Guys, what lawn is this?! The Rooster asks: are these conditions for a football match? The leadership of the Brasileirão is at stake. What should be a stadium’s priority?#Rooster ? pic.twitter.com/XqlqqsNLb3 — Atletico (@Atletico) July 10, 2022

Atlético’s scolding with Mineirão is big. After releasing a note of indignation because of a post by Mineirão on Twitter, the club complained again about the stadium lawn. According to the administrator of Gigante da Pampulha, the poor state of the field is explained by the number of games in the place and the time of year.

Reinaldo injured

It was not easy for Rogério Ceni to set up the São Paulo team for the game at Mineirão, due to the amount of embezzlement. To make matters worse, left-back Reinaldo felt pain in his right thigh and was substituted ten minutes into the first half.

Game of few emotions

The 0-0 draw between Atlético-MG and São Paulo will certainly not be remembered by fans. In a match with few chances to score, little inspiration and a lot of complaints

Atlético called for two penalties

Galo left the field in trouble with the referee, especially for a bid involving Hulk and Miranda. The São Paulo defender took down the athletican inside the area, but nothing was scored after a long time of analysis by VAR.

Fan invades the lawn

In the final moments of the match, when Galo tried to pressure São Paulo, a fan invaded the field. He left the lawn walking, at Hulk’s request.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG 0 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Reason: 16th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: July 10, 2022 at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow cards: Hulk (CAM); Igor Vinicius (SAO)

Atlético-MG: Everson, Guga (Mariano, at 43′ of the 2nd), Igor Rabello, Alonso and Rubens; Allan, Otávio (Jair, at 18′ of the 2nd), Zaracho (Ademir, at 18′ of the 2nd) and Nacho Fernández (Caleb, at 43′ of the 2nd); Vargas (Eduardo Sasha, at 26′ of the 2nd) and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed.

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes (Moreira, at 35′ of 2nd), Talles Costa (Rodriguinho, Patrick (Éder, at 46′ of 2nd), at 35′ of 2nd) and Reinaldo (Welington, at 10′ of 1st ); Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.