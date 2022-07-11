see if it takes your

The list of cell phones certified and approved by the National Telecommunications Agency, which support 5G, is 67 models.

Last Wednesday (06), the 5G network arrived in Brazil, more specifically in Brasília. This technology is present in several countries, and represents an advance and improvement over 4G. The novelty allows a more stable and faster connection.

While 4G offers an average speed of 13 Mbps, 5G provides the equivalent of 1,000 Mbps. That is, a speed from 1 gigabit per second. In addition, the new generation promises more stability and breadth in connection. However, not all cell phones are compatible with the latest generation technology. Below, see which cell phones will operate with 5G.

Until then, only 67 devices that are certified and approved by the National Telecommunications Agency are compatible with the feature. See what they are below!

List of cell phones that will operate 5G

In short, only 67 cell phones, so far, are compatible with the 5th generation. In this line, there is the approval of 25 models from Samsung, 14 from Motorola, 9 from Apple, and another 19 divided among other brands. Below, check out the list of cell phones that support 5G:

Galaxy A13 – Samsung; Galaxy A22 5G – Samsung; Galaxy A32 5G – Samsung; Galaxy A33 5G – Samsung; Galaxy A52 5G – Samsung; Galaxy A52s 5G – Samsung; Galaxy A53 5G – Samsung; Galaxy A73 5G – Samsung; Galaxy M23 5G – Samsung; Galaxy M33 – Samsung; Galaxy M52 – Samsung; Galaxy M53 – Samsung; Galaxy Note 20 5G – Samsung; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – Samsung; Galaxy S20 FE – Samsung; Galaxy S21 – Samsung; Galaxy S21 FE – Samsung; Galaxy S21 Ultra – Samsung; Galaxy S21+ – Samsung; Galaxy S22 – Samsung; Galaxy S22 Ultra – Samsung; Galaxy S22+ – Samsung; Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Samsung; Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Samsung; Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Samsung; Moto G 5G – Motorola; Moto G 5G Plus – Motorola; Moto G50 5G – Motorola; Moto G62 5G – Motorola; Moto G82 5G – Motorola; Moto G100 – Motorola; Moto G200 – Motorola; Moto G50 5G – Motorola; Moto G71 – Motorola; Motorola Edge – Motorola; Motorola Edge 20 – Motorola; Motorola Edge 30 – Motorola; Motorola Edge 20 Lite – Motorola; Motorola Edge 20 Pro – Motorola; iPhone 12 – Apple; iPhone 12 Mini – Apple; iPhone 12 Pro – Apple; iPhone 12 Pro Max – Apple; iPhone 13 – Apple; iPhone 13 Mini – Apple; iPhone 13 Pro – Apple; iPhone 13 Pro Max – Apple; iPhone SE – Apple; Mi 10T – Xiaomi; Mi 10T Pro – Xiaomi; Mi 11 – Xiaomi; Poco F3 – Xiaomi; Poco M3 Pro – Xiaomi; Poco M4 5G – Xiaomi; Redmi Note 10 5G – Xiaomi; Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Xiaomi; ROG Phone 5 – Asus; ROG Phone 5s – Asus; Zenfone 8 – Asus; Zenfone 8 Flip – Asus; Realme GT 2 Pro – Realme; Realme GT Master Edition – Realme; Realme 9 Pro – Realme; ZERO 5G – Positive; Nokia G50 – Nokia; TCL 20 Pro 5G – TCL; Lenovo Legion Phone Duel – Lenovo.

Image: DisobeyArt / shutterstock.com