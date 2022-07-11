Selena Gomez’s makeup brand will be sold in Brazil

The beauty brand of American singer Selena Gomez is ready to land in Brazil. About 20 products from the so-called Rare Beauty have been registered recently on Anvisa’s website — a fundamental step for a new cosmetics company to be sold in the country.

According to the registration, the sale of the products will be in the Sephora chain. Among the items scheduled to arrive here, in the second semester, is the Soft Pinch liquid blush, whose ease of application and natural finish, without marking the complexion, made the item gain fame on TikTok.

The liquid lipstick, eyeshadow palette, concealer and foundation should still appear on the shelves. Cosmetics even carry messages that evoke well-being and mental health, one of Selena’s favorite themes. There are, for example, the “kind words” lip liner and the “warm wishes” bronzer.

The launch complements the makeup lines linked to celebrities who arrived in the country in recent years. Among them are Fenty Beauty, by singer Rihanna, and Kylie Cosmetics, by businesswoman Kylie Jenner. To the sadness of the fans of Lady Gaga, however, there is still no sign of the appearance in terra brasilis of the makeup brand “Haus Laboratories”.