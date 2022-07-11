Separatist leader dies in car explosion

A senior official of the Russian occupation authorities died in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region (northeast) as a result of an attack, a Russian agency said on Monday (11), a type of attack that is becoming frequent in Ukrainian regions controlled by Moscow.

The occupation administration in the Kharkiv region, quoted by the Russian state news agency TASS, said on Monday that the head of the town of Veliki Burluk, Eugueni Yunakov, died from a bomb blast under his car.

According to this same source, this “terrorist act” was committed by Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated behind Russian lines. The date of the attack has not been released.

Image: UOL Art

On July 6, Russian state media first mentioned the creation of an occupation administration in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, bordering Russia.

Vitali Ganchev, who leads this organization, then claimed that about 20% of the region was occupied by Russian forces, and they control cities like Izium, Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

Meanwhile, the region’s eponymous capital has resisted Kremlin forces for more than four months, despite almost daily bombing.

The Ukrainian army launched several counterattacks on the outskirts of the city, achieving some victories.

Moscow has set up administrative bodies in two other occupied areas in southern Ukraine, the Kherson region and a part of Zaporizhzhia, which fell into its hands in the early days of the February 24 offensive.