‘She-Hulk’ will feature ‘Undone’ and ‘Spirit: The Indomitable’ composer

According to Film Music Reporterthe series’ soundtrackShe-Hulk: Defender of Heroes‘ was composed by Amie Dohertyknown for her work in ‘undone‘, ‘Does anyone warn?‘ and ‘Spirit: The Indomitable‘.

For those who don’t know,’undone‘ is a psychedelic animated series starring Rosa Salazar and follows Alma, a young woman dissatisfied with life and who discovers a unique relationship with space and time after suffering a serious car accident.

When visions of your late father (Bob Odenkirk) begin to torment her, she travels across dimensions to try to prevent his death.

‘Does anyone warn?‘ is a Christmas romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’) and Mackenzie Davis (‘The Orphans’).

In the plot, Abby (Stewart) plan to propose to girlfriend Harper (Davis) in marriage during the family’s annual Christmas dinner – until she discovers that Harper has been hiding their relationship from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

‘Spirit: The Indomitable‘ follows a young woman named Fortuna ‘Lucky’ Prescott, who moves to the small rural community of Miradero, where she meets the titular wild mustang. As the son of Spirit and Rain, from ‘Spirit: The Indomitable Steed‘ she names the horse after her father and immediately strikes up a friendship with him.

As for ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes‘, the series has its premiere scheduled for the day august 17 at Disney+.

The plot follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, begins to gain Hulk-like powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), your cousin.

“This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner helping his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She also receives her powers. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, while Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth the Abomination.”

The cast also has Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Mathews, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. THE rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make appearances in production.

Kevin Feigecreative director of marvel studiossaid that the series will have 10 episodes lasting about 30 minutes each.

