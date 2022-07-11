Sheik accused of scamming with bitcoins says he will pay debts | Brazil

reproduction Francis da Silva is known as “sheik”, in Paraná

Francisley Valdevino da Silva, the Sheik of Bitcoins, assured that he will not run away and leave hundreds of customers without their rights. In an interview with GLOBO, businessman Francis da Silva, as he prefers to be called, said that he offered a deal to Sasha Meneghel and her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo, but the couple preferred to follow the advice of lawyers and sue him in court. Francis is the subject of an investigation by the Federal Police of Paraná that investigates alleged crimes against the national financial system and criminal organization.

In the telephone conversation, he also gave other explanations, such as that the initiative to break up the partnership with Silas Malafaia was his and not the pastor’s, as he feared that the partner’s public exposure would affect the recovery process of his company, Rental coins. Malafaia, however, has already told the newspaper that, upon becoming aware of rumors about irregularities, he immediately broke off the business he had with Francisley.

Francis da Silva, as revealed in a series of reports, has been accused by clients of withholding payment on cryptocurrency rent since October last year. He is being investigated by the Federal Police of Paraná on suspicion of promoting a disguised financial pyramid. Xuxa’s daughter, Sasha Meneghel, for example, is fighting in court to recover an investment of R$ 1.2 million.

In the interview, Francis, who became known among friends as the bitcoin sheik for enjoying mansions, speedboats, private jets and other perks, denies that renting bitcoins, at rates that reached 13.5% per month in interest, is a pyramid. disguised:

“They always think it’s a pyramid, that it’s a coup. People, desperate, think they’ve lost their money. But Francis is in Brazil and works intensely, until Saturdays and Sundays, to normalize (payments)”.

“I declare everything I have. I don’t evade taxes. They said they even took my passport, but it’s still with me.”

Francis said that the problems in his business group, of which Rental is a part, began at the end of last year, but he only learned of the seriousness of the situation in May. Without going into details, he attributed the problems to “management errors”. A Francis mansion, in a resort in Santa Catarina, has five judicial blocks due to lawsuits filed by creditors, but was put up for sale for R$ 64.5 million. He explained that he delegated the management of bitcoin rentals to third parties, to take care of other lines of business in his group, without knowing the interest rates offered to customers.

“My companies are going through this situation due to management errors. Then came the legal blocks and the murder of image. I am finishing an audit. I will have 100% of the situation of the companies”, he said.

To repay customers, the bitcoin sheikh said he is investing in other segments, such as offering blockchain systems — a blockchain network can, for example, track orders, payments, accounts, production and allow members to share, in preview. of the facts, all the details of an end-to-end transaction, which offers greater confidence, efficiency and new opportunities:

Francis said he has stopped raising funds from clients with bitcoin rentals.

“I consider myself the biggest developer of blockchain technology in the country. This will get me back. My total customers are over 30,000, of which 60% to 70% have already received them back. 20% to 30% is the real problem. February and March 2023, the company will be 100% round. Several negotiations with funds”.

“I don’t depend on new contributions. I have a base where I’m working with other fronts. It’s not Rental. Anyone who hires me knows that we’re the best developers. Funds already work with companies that go through this situation. fundraising. It’s getting the company in order”.

The sheikh lamented Sasha’s involvement in the Rental crisis: “Sasha and João are extremely wonderful people. We tried three times to make a deal. I was upset, the attitude was strange. We had a personal friendship, but I don’t want to go into the details.”

Without commenting on the matter, Sasha and her husband filed a lawsuit against Francis in the Court of Curitiba.

About the partnership with Silas Malafaia, Francis said that the initiative to break the partnership was his and that he did not operate with bitcoins in the partnership with the pastor:

“I didn’t offer crypto rentals. I helped him as a system. I developed a system for him. He never came here to see me. There’s nothing left. I left society. A lot of people beat the pastor. So I decided to leave so as not to harm the image of both”.

