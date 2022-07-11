‘sleepless and shaken by the death of her father’

TV presenter Heather Kovar explained why she seemed to slur his words in a WRGB-Albany news broadcast last Saturday (7/9), which many attributed on social media to the fact that she be “drunk”.

Kovar told “Sun” that she I was sleepless and exhausted after returning to the network shortly after your father’s deathWillie, who left her “shaken”. This was the reason given by him for the speech problems and the “shaggy” look. His father died on May 18.

Kovar was supposed to work the 6:00 and night shifts on Saturday. Because of the repercussion, she revealed that would not renew your contract when it expires on July 31.

Heather Kovar in the air: intoxicated? Photo: reproduction

Robert Croteau, vice president and general manager of WRGB-Albany, CBS’s New York state affiliate, told the Times Union:

“Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation.”

The network’s management has not commented on Heather’s allegation. On Sunday (10/7), he was already replaced by Emma Quinn.

Viewers expressing concern over train wreck of local evening newscast out of Albany. Anchor Heather Kovar appeared disheveled, misspoke, and slurred her words for the entire newscast. Here, she tries to set up the weather and toss to the meteorologist, who’s name she gets wrong. pic.twitter.com/70jwwvykKt — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 10, 2022

During the broadcast, Heather said rambling phrases:

“As I said, moving on, we also need to report, you know, the news is happening everywhere, in our region, in our country.”

“Well hello! Good afternoon! As I said this morning, if you guys watched us this morning at 6am or 7am, you know what I said? It’s a beautiful day outside. So it’s a perfect time for music on the air. free.”

At another point, the presenter called weatherman Craig Gold, but she accidentally called him “Craig Adams”. Trying to correct the misunderstanding, Heather spoke up: “What I said?”

“Like me, meteorologist Craig Gold is also working a double shift…”she explained.