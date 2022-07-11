South Korea accuses North Korea of ​​launching rockets – News

THE North Korea would have carried out multiple shots with rocket launchers, according to South Korea, the latest in a series of provocations of the Pyongyang regime in the region.

“Our soldiers have detected flight paths that could come from North Korean rocket launchers,” an official statement said.

“Our soldiers have reinforced monitoring and surveillance. And they remain in a state of readiness, while increasing cooperation with the United States,” the statement added, without revealing further details.

South Korean officials did not say how many trajectories were detected.

North Korea has carried out several missile tests since the beginning of the year that violated sanctions against the country, including the launch of an intercontinental missile, the first of its kind since 2017.

Officials in Washington and Seoul also said Pyongyang may have begun preparations for the regime’s seventh nuclear test, which the US government said would lead to a “swift and forceful” condemnation.

Last month, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the country would strengthen defense capabilities and its security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threat.



