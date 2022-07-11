SpaceX works with Pentagon to send troops to Africa in 60 minutes.

Documents Show Possible SpaceX Project for the Pentagon (Getty Image)

SpaceX would be working on a project for the US government

Corporations plan to create spaceship that reaches the other side of the world in 60 seconds

In addition to the technical difficulties, the measure can generate diplomatic conflicts

One hour. That’s how long it will take SpaceX to transport US troops to Africa. US military documents have revealed that Elon Musk’s company is working with the Pentagon on developing a way to transport soldiers even faster.

The information released by the US investigative newspaper, The Intercept, following an application of the Freedom of Information Act, shows that the US Transportation Command is studying the use of a prototype of SpaceX’s Starship rocket to reach the other side of the planet. in 60 minutes.

A USTRANSCOM press release announced that, one day, the massive rocket could “rapidly move critical logistics during time-sensitive contingencies” and “deliver humanitarian assistance.”

Despite the various theories about the partnership, both parties still do not fully have the reliability of the market. In addition to the technical difficulties, the measure can generate diplomatic conflicts.

Both Musk and the Pentagon have a long history of making stratospherically grandiose claims that dazzling and utterly implausible technologies, be they safe self-driving cars or railroad weapons and missile lasers.

The North American version of the newspaper tried to contact SpaceX, which did not comment on the project. In an email, USTRANSCOM spokesperson John Ross wrote that “interest in PTP deployment is exploratory in nature and our quest to understand what might be feasible is why we have entered into cooperative research agreements. and development”.