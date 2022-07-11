Stranger Things: This is how Maya Hawke and Joe Keery reacted to the Joseph Quinn scene – News Seen on the web

Actors watched the iconic scene from the season 4 finale alongside co-star Joseph Quinn.

Not only did Metallica bow to Eddie Munson’s feet for his rendition of “Master of Puppets” in the latest episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things, but so did their own castmates. During a recent interview with Netflix, Maya Hawke and Joe Keery relived this epic scene and were blown away by both the editing and the performance of actor Joseph Quinn – also present in the conversation.

The snippet they watch is part of the grand finale sequence where all the young Hawkins band together to defeat Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower). Eddie’s guitar is used to distract the villain and his bats in the Upside Down. There was therefore no music better or more compatible with the character than metal.

It is worth remembering that it was Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who performed the solo we heard. Still, a video posted by the Duffer brothers’ official Twitter shows how Joseph gave his blood since rehearsals. In the caption, the creators of the series say: “Practice makes perfect.”

Seeing their friend’s performance, Maya and Joe couldn’t even formulate whole sentences. Robin’s interpreter gaped, speechless. Steve’s, being the former lead singer of a psych rock band, looked at him in amazement. “This is insane,” the actor blurts out. Indeed, an insurmountable moment.

“I never thought I’d be able to fulfill that teenage dream of being a rock star,” commented Joseph. “It was sensational. I remember being on that set with Gaten Matarazzo and it was like putting on a show for an audience,” he explained. He later shared that he learned to play the instrument as a child and that he actually played through most of the scene.

Joe, in turn, left the group known as Post Animal because he found it difficult to reconcile a career as a musician with that of an actor. In the end, Stranger Things is a worldwide phenomenon, unanimously by the public and critics, with another 5th and final season scheduled for 2024. Unfortunately Eddie won’t be there, but Robin and Steve still have a war ahead of them.