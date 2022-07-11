Streaming: James McAvoy disappoints in the improvisation of ‘My Son’ – Culture

A child disappears. And the father has to start looking for her with no clues to what happened – and no script, either. I mean, who doesn’t have a script is James McAvoywhich stars My sonat the Amazon Prime Video. He is the only one who improvises all the time, opposite actors who are familiar with the text. The 2021 thriller sold itself as a cinematic revolution, but that had already occurred in 2019 when director Christian Carion helmed the first French version. Years later, he decided to repeat the experience in English, but he encountered two problems. McAvoy disappoints because he is not a screenwriter and the actor’s improvisations do not elevate the film to any truly remarkable level. And there is also no prior indication of the “feat” to the spectator – who is, thus, not knowing what he is seeing.

Could be better

Although the argument for My son yes, still new, the film unequivocally demonstrates the reason for not being common. It is very difficult to extract from the beyond the required depth of cinema. To work, the premise needs to be simple, so that the actor can build on it. In this case it is. But it’s also cliché. The story of the son who disappears and the parents raised to unlikely superhuman investigators is more beaten than breadcrumbs. Here, what saves is the acting, because the text…

aimless

Another plot problem is conflict resolution. McAvoy is thrown to his own devices with each scene, clinging to clues delivered without much effort. And sometimes thrown like pearls to swine, with mismatched insertions that lead nowhere and get lost along the way. Benjamin Lee, in The Guardian, likened the experience to a dull video game. It makes sense. The film achieved a mere 38% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 42% from users on the site.

On the other hand

Positive points that might make up for the 90 minutes of streaming: the always competent Claire Foy (The Crown) is the McAvoy duo. She is the tormented mother of the missing boy, who blames herself for the disappearance and delivers a beautiful performance amid the chaos of the searches. Exceptional photography and soundtrack. The plot is filmed amid magnificent landscapes of Scotland and the ambience helps to build suspense. And with the final minutes very believable.

Royals

Spencer It’s a made-for-the-movie movie, but much better to watch in bed. Princess Diana’s “fable of a true tragedy”, which gave Kristen Stewart her first Oscar nomination, arrived on Amazon Prime Video on the 1st. In addition to the extraordinary interpretation of the actress, the soundtrack is one of the best elements of the production. To keep constantly on alert – just like the princess portrayed.

State policy

The latest masterpiece of Brazilian cinema arrives on streaming on the 15th. Provisional MeasureLázaro Ramos’ debut as a director on the big screen, enters the catalog of GloboPlay. The film portrays a dystopian Brazil, where the government decides to send all blacks and browns to Africa. The excuse: repairing the years of slavery.

anti-racist protest

With a brilliant cast, Lazarus’ eye starts out bold, but the camera gets squarer as the plot progresses. The production is full of code and ‘easter eggs’ loaded with meaning. Pay particular attention to numbers and dates. Despite the hasty ending, the result is a potent and sarcastic critique of racism. AND Provisional Measure becomes a fundamental piece in the representation of the anti-racist struggle in the country.