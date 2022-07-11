Texas death row man asks to have his execution postponed to donate a kidney

Inmate Ramiro Gonzales, 39, sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of Bridget Townsend in Texas, asked for a postponement of the execution, scheduled for Wednesday (13), so he could donate a kidney. The information is from CNN.

The inmate’s defense has asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a 30-day stay of execution so that the inmate can be considered a living donor “to someone who urgently needs a kidney transplant.”

According to the lawyers, Gonzales is considered an excellent possible donor as tests revealed that the inmate has a rare blood type. The discovery was made by the University of Texas transplant team.

The first time Gonzales brought up the idea of ​​donating a kidney was when Michael Zoosman, founder of ¡L’chaim! Jews against the death penalty mentioned in a letter that someone in his Maryland congregation needed a transplant. However, the inmate was not compatible with the patient.

“But that didn’t stop Ramiro,” Zoosman said. “Of their own accord, I am looking through their legal team for another way to do this, to become an altruistic kidney donor,” i.e., donating your kidney without a known recipient.

According to the lawyers, the medical team at the University of Texas guaranteed that the procedure can be completed within 30 days. The request should be voted on this Monday (11).



