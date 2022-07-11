The 10 best movies on Netflix to watch in 2022

NETFLIX is the largest streaming service in the world, with the largest number of subscribers and also the largest number of movies to watch, including numerous original productions, a platform full of good movies. With a vast catalog, that question always arises: What to watch on Netflix? Oficina da Net put together a list to help you decide what to watch, we list the 10 best movies on Netflix in 2022, so far. They are all critically acclaimed films and by the general public, films that if you haven’t watched it, you can’t waste any more time, start this list today. The highlight is “The Soldier Who Never Was” (2022), directed by John Madden and “Metal Lords” (2022), directed by Peter Sollett, which has just arrived in the catalogue.

The Soldier Who Was Not (2022), directed by John Madden



The Soldier Who Wasn’t

A war and espionage drama starring Colin Firth, telling how the operation went Ground Beef or Operation Mincemeat, showing how creativity and intelligence are key parts in conflict resolution, they are weapons as powerful as the most mutilating firearms. The film chronicles an episode that took place during World War II when two British agents create a bizarre strategy to deceive the Nazis and alter the course of the war. A successful strategy that managed to delay the advance of Nazi forces in Europe, in addition to guaranteeing the advance of the allies. O long is based on a true story of disinformation, based on Ben Macintyre’s book on British Operation Mincemeat during World War II.

Watch > The Soldier Who Wasn’t There

Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure (2022), Richard Linklater



Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure

Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure takes director Richard Linklater’s personal and imaginary look back to when he lived near NASA in the summer of 1969, when the first triumphant moon landing took place. The event is seen from the perspective of a boy named Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old Houston resident who ends up being invited by government agents to be the proto-astronaut, just days before the mission to land on Earth. Apollo 11 moon.

Watch > Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure

Against the Ice (2022), Peter Flinth



against the ice

against the ice is a Danish film that features an expedition to Greenland in search of a lost map, which causes two men to fight for survival. The film is based on a true story of 1909 Denmark, with the Alabama Expedition from Denmark, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, to go in search of answers when the United States claimed northeast Greenland, in the idea that it would have been divided. on two pieces of land. The two, Mikkelsen and Iver Iversen, cross the ice to find proof that Greenland is an island. The problem is the return, already without food, extremely tired and under attack by bears, the two take refuge in an abandoned camp. Extreme conditions of survival lead to delusions, problems begin to increase when one is no longer fully conscious.

Watch > Against the Ice

Ruby Rescue (2022), Katt Shea



Ruby’s Rescue

“Ruby Rescue” is based on a true story. We accompany Ruby, a very smart and uncontrollable dog. Her strong temper made her former owner take her to a kennel for a new adoption. She is soon adopted and returned again, until the day when police officer Daniel O’Neil looks for a large and smart dog for training, as Daniel wants to join the K9 team and for that, he needs a dog. . The two set out on a journey together and prove if they are capable of getting what they want, a beautiful and motivating story with a dog not easy to discipline and a tireless police officer.

Watch > Ruby Rescue

The Adam Project (2022), Shawn Levy



The Adam Project

The Adam Project has Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldaña in the cast. An adventure that mixes past and future, where Adam Reed is a boy who has just lost his father. One day, he is alone at home when his mother goes to dinner. That night he goes to the garage where he finds an injured pilot. That’s where it all starts, as this pilot is the adult version of him in the future. A universe where time travel is possible and Adam goes back in time to try to change the future.

Watch > The Adam Project

Metal Lords (2022), Peter Sollett



metal lords

Metal Lords is a comedy inspired by the teenage musical experiences of writer and producer DB Weiss, who is one of the creators of the series ‘Game of Thrones’. Hunter and Kevin (Jaeden Martell) make a radical change as they are tired of being excluded. Hunter is very fond of metal and is determined to win the Battle of the Bands, and as Kevin wants to please his friend, he joins in this dispute. The two decide to form a heavy metal band to win the school festival, winning the Battle of the Bands and earning everyone’s admiration.

Watch > Metal Lords

Munich: On the Edge of War (2021), Christian Schwochow



Munich: On the Edge of War

The British spy film is an adaptation of the novel Munich by Robert Harris. It follows two young people who find themselves in the midst of the tense Munich Conference in 1938. Hugh Legat, a British civil servant, accompanies the Prime Minister in an emergency meeting when Europe is about to go to war. There, they end up meeting an old friend Paul von Hartmann, a German who makes clear Hitler’s intentions to conquer Europe. The two work for opposing governments and become spies racing against time to reveal a Nazi secret, and find out if this war can be avoided.

Watch > Munich: War’s Edge

The Dig (2021), Simon Stone



The Excavation

The Dig is a drama set during the Second World War. The film is based on the book by John Preston, which is based on a true story. The Excavation follows the trajectory of an archaeologist, who, after being hired by a widow, embarks on the historically important excavation of Sutton Hoo, in 1938, excavating tombs on an estate, where he ends up making an extremely important discovery for the history of Great Britain.

Watch > The Dig on Netflix

The Chicago 7 (2020), Aaron Sorkin



The Chicago 7

In the year 1968, what was supposed to be a peaceful protest against the Vietnam War in Chicago, turned into a violent confrontation with the police. A year later, 7 people ended up being charged with conspiracy by the federal government of the United States. the long one is based on a true story in which many confrontations occur between the police and the participants, resulting in one of the most famous trials in history.

Watch > The Chicago 7

The Darkest Hour (2012), Kathryn Bigelow



The darkest hour

This military spy film is directed by Kathryn Bigelow, where it portrays the constant search for Osama bin Laden since the terrorist attacks that marked the entire world on 9/11, when terrorists hijacked four planes full of passengers, two of the planes colliding from purpose against the Twin Towers in New York. Maya (Jessica Chastain) is the CIA agent who discovered the terrorist group’s leader’s interlocutors and is behind the efforts to capture and kill Osama bin Laden, in an operation with US military in Pakistani territory.

Watch > The Darkest Hour