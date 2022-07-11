The 10 biggest tech flops in the last 10 years

In the last 10 years, Canaltech announced the launch of several products that changed the history of technology. However, the site also tracked several industry “failure cases”. So, we selected the 10 biggest flops of technology in the last 10 years to show that not always what looks promising will really become popular.

Google Glass was one of the first “smart glasses” models to hit the market.

Google Glass (2012)

Announced in 2012, Google Glass aimed to popularize the concept of augmented reality (AR). However, the idea of ​​a model of glasses always connected to the Internet that could film almost all the actions of the user ended up scaring some of the public.

Furthermore, some consumers thought that such an “invasive” product would not be worth an investment of US$ 1,500 (currently, something around R$ 7,966). So, Google withdrew the device from the market and only made available versions aimed at the corporate environment.

Google Nexus Q failed to try to be a “media hub” for smart homes (Image: Playback/Android Central)

Google Nexus Q (2012)

Revealed alongside Google Glass, the Google Nexus Q was intended to be a smart gadget that acts as a “media hub”. The problem is that the basic version did not have the speakers and required the purchase of separate cables, while the “premium” model only played content from YouTube and the old Play Music.

The search giant chose to delay the product launch after “listening to initial user feedback”, but the official debut of the Nexus Q never took place. The company only sent out a few prototypes for free to select customers and the project must have been shelved after the success of Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers.

Dubbed the “Facebook Phone”, the HTC First sold for as little as 99 cents (Image: YouTube/Soldier Knows Best)

HTC “Facebook Phone” (2013)

After reaching the status of the largest social network in the world in 2008, Facebook – currently known as Meta – began a partnership with Taiwanese HTC to create a mobile phone with several features related to the site. Successor to the HTC Salsa and HTC Sense, the HTC First was launched in April 2013.

The Android device used the personalized Facebook Home interface, whose one of the “attractives” was the lock screen that showed the social network feed in real time. After selling just 15,000 units in the first month, the price of the phone plummeted from US$99.99 (currently around R$530) to just US$0.99 (~R$5.26) before being discontinued even further. in 2013.

Failure to sell, the Fire Phone caused a loss of US$ 170 million for Amazon (Image: Disclosure / Amazon)

Amazon FirePhone (2014)

After the success of Kindle e-readers and Echo smart speakers, Amazon decided to develop its own cell phone: the Amazon Fire Phone. The e-commerce giant’s first smartphone even had competitive specifications, such as a 3D interface called Dynamic Perspective, but it was clearly a product created to boost the company’s sales.

Launched in June 2016, the device received a lot of criticism due to the bad software, not having Android or iOS apps and being only compatible with the American carrier AT&T. After becoming a sales disaster, the model was sold below cost before being discontinued in September 2015 and causing a loss of US$ 170 million for Amazon.

Uncomfortable, the Microsoft Band fitness bracelet failed to reach the target audience (Image: Handout/Microsoft)

Microsoft Band (2014)

In 2014, Microsoft made its first foray into the wearables market with the Microsoft Band. However, the fitness tracker was extremely uncomfortable and the hardware failed to deliver what it promised.

Even after the debut of a second version with some aesthetic and hardware corrections, the gadget failed to gain market share. As a result, the company withdrew the bracelet from stores and offered refunds to users who purchased the devices.

Even with a proposal to please audiophiles, Pono ended up falling victim to the rise of streaming (Image: Reproduction/Mashable)

Pono (2015)

With the support of musician Neil Young, Pono was born with the proposal to be a music player with access to a virtual catalog for the acquisition of only high fidelity (Hi-Fi) tracks. The product became real after a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $6.2 million, vastly surpassing the initial goal of just $800,000.

In early 2015, the device was officially launched in the US costing US$399 (currently, around R$2,119). However, the Tidal streaming service was relaunched at the same time with a similar proposal and, above all, allowing to listen to the entire Hi-Fi catalog on any device with just a monthly subscription.

Juicero has become a “completely obsolete” product after a Bloomberg article (Image: Handout/Juicero)

Juicero (2016)

Juicero hit the market promising to be a revolutionary product: a juice machine that used special bags with fresh fruit pulp sold by subscription. The smart appliance controlled by the cell phone, which initially cost US$ 700 (about R$ 3,717, in the current conversion), had the simple function of squeezing the bag of natural juice and organizing people’s diet.

While the machine has helped many disabled users, a Bloomberg article revealed that it was possible to simply squeeze juice packets by hand. After the bad repercussion of the report, the manufacturer closed its activities and tried to reimburse customers with… new bags of juice.

Battery problem made the Galaxy Note 7 gain the reputation of “explosive cell phone” (Image: Reproduction / ExpertReviews)

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (2016)

In 2016, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debuted to numerous positive reviews due to the robust hardware and brand new features. However, a few months after the launch, numerous cases of cell phones on fire – and even exploding – made the South Korean brand call for two recalls due to a battery defect.

The cell phone’s danger level was so great that airlines banned the model from boarding planes. Even after the release of a version with several corrections, the fame of the Galaxy Note 7 had already spread and the manufacturer decided to send a firmware update that made all the devices produced unusable, as some users continued using the product anyway.

With an extravagant look, the AR Magic Leap glasses failed to deliver what they promised (Image: Disclosure / Magic Leap)

Magic Leap (2018)

Magic Leap, a startup that develops AR devices, gained visibility when it received a US$ 500,000 contribution from Google in 2018. The project shown by the company drew attention for its concept similar to science fiction gadgets and that promised to “transcend everything that has already been made by a physical product”.

However, the commercially released devices were just AR glasses similar to Microsoft’s HoloLens. In addition to not being able to sustain the hype created, the business model without the support of a large corporation resulted in a very low number of sales.

The AirPower wireless charger was one of the few failures in Apple’s recent history (Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple AirPower (2018)

Although it is one of the companies that most revolutionized and influenced the technology industry, Apple also has several failures under its belt. One of the most recent was Apple AirPower, a wireless charging “mat” capable of supplying power to up to three devices simultaneously.

After announcing the system alongside the iPhone X in 2017, the Cupertino giant found the project to be much more complex than initially thought. Then, a year and a half after the reveal, Apple canceled development of the AirPower.

Interestingly, rumors that Apple could revive the ambitious project have been mentioned several times over the past few years. However, the product remains one of the “failures” of the brand even without having reached the market.

