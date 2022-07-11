“The idea is to close a deal…”; ‘Bomba’ on Alexis Sánchez arrives at Flamengo and Braz is placed ‘against the wall’ to respond

Flamengo couldn’t keep the winning streak and lost to Corinthians, in São Paulo. The team even played a good game, but Rodinei scored an own goal and that was crucial for the stumble. With no time to regret, Rubro-Negro is now focused on the game against Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. At a disadvantage by the Mineirão game, Mengão needs to win anyway.

About the ball market, Mengão is looking to close with the last reinforcements for this semester. Wallace and Wendel are closer, but more players can arrive, especially one more striker and a right-back. Alexis Sánchez, who is leaving Inter Milan, was recently offered and the name pleased the flamengo football summit.

The novelty in relation to the medallion is that the Chilean businessman will talk to Internazionale at any time. The athlete, according to journalist Nicolò Schira, is not in the plans of the current coaching staff of the Italian team..

“Alexis’ agent #Sanchez will speak with #Inter in the coming hours to discuss the possible termination of the contract. El Nino Maravilla is not in #Inzaghi’s plans for next season and will leave Inter”, said the reporter.

This journalist learned that Sánchez’s agent welcomes Flamengo, but wants a definitive answer from Rubro-Negro if there is a project for the player. The idea is to close a deal quickly, without a big soap opera. The striker would be willing to radically change his personal and professional life to return to South America.