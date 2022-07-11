The Illuminati were never together on the set of Doctor Strange 2

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

One of Marvel’s most recent theatrical releases, it was Stephen Stranger’s second film. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madnessarrived this May in theaters around the world and addressed questions about the multiverse and travel between them, bringing the consequences of this.

The film returned with a strong cast, with Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Scarlet Witch and Rachel McAdams as Cristine Palmer. And of course, the Illuminati, who brought back Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Anson Mount as Black Lightning and Jhon Krasinski as Mister Elastic from the Fantastic Four. In addition to the Captain America variants, which brought Hayley Atwell, Agent Carter, and the Captain Marvel variant, played by Lashana Lynch, Maria Rambeau.

The Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

This group’s appearance in Doctor Strange 2 drove fans wild. On the journey to find his variant, Doctor Strange Sinister, Stephen ends up running into the Illuminati.

We had hoped to come up with behind-the-scenes footage from the recordings of this meeting of legends, however, the scenes in which the characters appear together were recorded by the actors separately. That was the only way out, as the actors’ appointment schedules didn’t match, so they had to shoot separately and then the scenes were joined with the wide array of visual effects.

In a recent interview with Esquire, actor Anson Mount spoke about this process.

” This was a very interesting shoot because my role appeared in the reshoots. As you can imagine, several of the actors were quite busy. Patrick wasn’t there. Chiwetel [Ejiofor] was not there. Krasinski’s contract was not even made. He was not there. We had actors playing these roles, knowing they were going to replace their scenes or transplant faces. I’ve never done anything like that, and I was in disbelief at how well it fit. “

The Origin of the Illuminati

The group of superheroes first appeared in the comic book Avengers #7, the idea for the formation of this group was from Tony Stark, the Iron Man, after the Kree-Skrull war. The purpose of the training was to prepare and protect the land from greater threats. The group had some back and forth, with some member changes, but in the end whenever it was necessary, they would return.

In the comics, Tony Stark was part of the group, representing the Avengers, Mister Fantastic represented the Fantastic Four and Black Lightning represented the humans who inhabit Earth. Captain America and Beast of the X-Men were members for a short time. We still don’t know the future of the group in the MCU, we await the next releases.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney+.