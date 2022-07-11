‘The King Woman’, with Viola Davis, gets its first trailer; watch

posted on 11/07/2022 10:11



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

the king woman, a film starring Viola Davis, won the first trailer on Wednesday (4/7). In the preview released by Sony, the actress is an epic warrior Nanisca who wants to train the people of the Dahomey kingdom, one of the most powerful on the African continent in the 18th century, for a new battle.

In addition to the trailer, packed by My Powersung by Beyoncé, the studio also released a moving poster on Tuesday (5/7), check it out:

The feature is inspired by the kingdom of Dahomey, power of Africa between the 18th and 19th centuries. In addition to the Oscar winner, the cast includes John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch. Directed by Gina Prince Bythewood, the king woman premieres in Brazil on September 22.



