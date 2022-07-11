the quarter finals are defined – Web Volleyball

It was necessary to wait for the last game of the third stage, between Poland and Slovenia, this Sunday afternoon, in Gdansk (POL), to know all the clashes of the quarterfinals of the Men’s League of Nations (VNL). In the Italian city of Bologna, on the 20th and 21st of July, the following clashes will take place:

Italy vs Netherlands

poland vs iran

United States vs Brazil

France vs Japan

The last definitions were the positioning of the Poles and the confirmation of the eighth and last place in the finals. With the 3-1 victory over Slovenia, Poland overtook the United States, falling behind the Italians, and, in addition, qualified the Netherlands, which depended on the Slovenian defeat (see the League of Nations classification).

It’s fair to say that, unlike the women’s, the men’s VNL didn’t have a classification change due to the rule that benefits the host country of the finals. Italy finished in first place, with the same campaign as Poland and the United States (ten victories and two defeats), but with the best in the tiebreaker criteria.

For Brazil, the game between the Europeans meant a cross with the Americans for a place in the semi. Whoever wins will duel with Poles or Iranians for a place in the final. In Brasilia, in the first stage, John Speraw’s team won the direct confrontation. Perfect time for a rematch!

During the course of Sunday, the International Federation (FIVB) will confirm dates and times for the matches of the VNL finals in Bologna.

Australia has been relegated and will have the opportunity to return in the 2023 edition if they win the Challenge Cup, the second division, to be played in the coming weeks.