The ‘revolutionary’ sand battery that promises to heat homes in Finland’s harsh winter

Admin 25 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Plant with sand battery
photo caption,

The sand battery plant is already operating in western Finland.

Finnish researchers have developed the first fully operational “sand battery” that can store renewable energy for months.

Scientists point out that the new battery can solve one of the great problems of renewable energy: ensuring continuous supply throughout the year.

The device uses low quality sand, which is heated by solar or wind energy.

The sand stores heat at a temperature of 500°C, which can be used to heat homes in winter, when energy is more expensive.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

NASA reveals the first targets of the James Webb Space Telescope

Look up: NASA reveals the first targets for the James Webb Space Telescope (Photo: Getty …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved