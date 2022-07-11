They spent a fortune on monkey and cat NFTs. Did they regret it? – Link

The NFTs market boomed in 2021, with investors spending around $40 billion on tokens

For years, Nate Hart admired the drawing of a cat: it was gray, with unusually large eyes, it was depicted on a broken tablet and about to explode, but without flames. So, in September 2021, when the image’s owners signaled they were willing to sell it, Hart wasted no time in making a generous offer: $600,000.

The price didn’t deter him because of one special detail: the design, part of the collection of cat images called CryptoKitties, is a non-fungible token (NFT). NFTs are like land deeds on the internet, allowing owners to claim rights to digital art, music and photographs. By certifying the asset on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, NFTs have transformed online art, converting images into coveted assets that can belong to someone and are supposed to increase in value.

At the time the Hart acquisition took place, the market for NFTs was hot. Celebrities created NFTs, Adidas partnered with celebrity collectors, and Hart was part of a large group of people paying thousands – and in some cases millions – to secure their digital art.

People paid staggering sums: $69 million for a JPEG file by digital artist Beeple; $10.5 million for a pixelated image that looked like Batman’s Joker character; and $5.4 million for a token of Edward Snowden’s face made from documents from the lawsuit against him.

But with the cryptocurrency market plummeting by $500 billion in recent weeks, the hype around NFTs has lost steam. And while Hart, a cryptocurrency investor known as NateAlex on Twitter, is unlikely to sell his NFT, he knows that if he put it on the market today, he would likely sell it for a low price. According to Hart, the cat image he owns is not from a coveted collection, like the colorful monkeys from the series known as Bored Ape Yacht Club or the pixelated people images known as CryptoPunks.

“And more [uma situação de] wait and see what happens,” he said. “If it becomes a historical artifact, then it will be extremely valuable. If it doesn’t, it might just disappear and become something no one knows or cares about.”

Hart is not the only one. A large number of collectors have paid small fortunes in recent months for digital assets whose value is now in limbo.

An NFT of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, acquired last year by an Iranian cryptocurrency investor for $2.9 million, went up for auction in April, but bids only reached $280. A token of a pixelated man in sunglasses and a hat that sold for approximately $1 million seven months ago only fetched $138,000 on May 8. A digital token of a monkey with a red hat, sleeveless t-shirt and colorful teeth smile — part of the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club series — bought for more than $520,000 on April 30, sold for nearly half. of that price ten days later.

Over the past three years, the NFTs have been responsible for considerable enthusiasm because their advocates say they solve complicated problems. Digital images, once seen as worthless as they could be easily copied, could now belong to someone and have a financial value attached to them. Collectible art, long seen as something exclusive to high society, could exist in decentralized, community-run networks, making them more interesting for a new generation.

But those high expectations have been dashed by bad actors who harm the industry with scams. In March, North Korean hackers stole more than $600 million from NFTs-based game company Axie Infinity, where tokens are used to enter the game and buy add-ons. In April, the Bored Ape Yacht Club project reported that hackers had hacked into her Instagram account and stolen the equivalent of $2.8 million worth of NFTs.

Recently, high-impact setbacks have also shattered investor expectations. In late April, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club series, Yuga Labs, auctioned off millions of tokens offering land in a metaverse project it had started. Its popularity meant that the digital ledger on which the trades were being recorded was almost deactivated. Trading volume has also caused transaction fees to rise above the actual NFT price in some cases, the news reports.

“I think of NFTs as pure overvaluation,” said Peter M. Garber, economist and author of “Famous First Bubbles: The Fundamentals of Early Manias.” “It’s more of a pump and dump manipulation, an [do filme] The Wolf of Wall Street than anything else.”

The NFT market boomed in 2021, with investors spending around $40 billion on tokens, up from $106 million in 2020, according to data from cryptocurrency intelligence firm Chainalysis. This year, NFTs generated approximately $37 billion in sales through May, the data shows.

While this puts sales on pace to surpass last year’s, a few prominent companies may be driving much of the growth, experts noted.

Transactions since last year have been happening “in leaps and bounds,” according to a report by Chainalysis, with two spikes likely driving most activity: the late August launch of digital tokens from the Mutant Ape Yacht Club project, a collection of images of monkeys with disfigurements in different colors, and a period between January and early February of this year was likely boosted by the launch of a new NFT marketplace, LooksRare.

Since then, transactions have declined sharply, according to the report, falling from $3.9 billion in the week of February 13 to $964 million in the week of March 13, with recent increases coming from the Bored Ape Yacht project. Club to sell land in the metaverse, which brought in $320 million in sales.

Ethan McMahon, economist at Chainalysis, said this indicates that the NFT market is starting to consolidate, with few companies maintaining growing market share. NFTs generated by lesser-known companies and unattractive to celebrities are starting to lose steam. Those created with exclusive collections – from large companies – such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks series are likely to maintain their appreciation with their wide appeal, financial backing, partnerships with traditional brands such as Adidas, and collaborations with celebrities.

“Things are changing,” he said. “[O que] we have seen is the consolidation of the best-known collections of NFTs from large companies.”

CryptoPunks became known for pixelated images among NFTs

In recent days, several cryptocurrency experts have also drawn attention to the fact that the sharp drop in digital currencies has caused the market for NFTs of large companies – those that are sold for thousands or even millions – to stagnate. Fewer bitcoin millionaires, they said, means less spending on luxury purchases like high-priced NFTs.

David Hsiao, CEO of Cryptocurrency Magazine Block Journal, said he sold his entire collection of NFTs more than two weeks ago at a profit of about $165,000. It featured an award-winning photo of a lazy-eyed monkey, glasses, a collared shirt and green vest — it was part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection — which he bought for about $210,000 in October. Hsiao said the digital asset market looks bleak in the coming days and he wanted to limit the damage by selling now.

He also said he expects the NFT market to experience difficulties due to the drop in the price of cryptocurrencies, accompanied by other conditions such as inflation, the prospect of rising interest rates, the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. After selling his NFTs, he converted his profits into USD Coin, a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar.

“If we go into a real recession, NFTs will be the first to lose value,” he said. “People are not going to value art, especially in a new era of digital art when there are so many more problems in the world.”

Some industries, such as video games and the high-end art market, find NFTs useful and likely to retain value.

Noah Davis, who leads the NFTs department at Christie’s, said the auction house will sell the digital assets for a long time to come. They plan to hold events every six months in New York, London and Hong Kong where they will sell artwork tokens, and are also partnering with OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

NFTs solve a key problem, Davis said, as they “give strength to ephemeral goods at a time when people tend to favor virtual living,” but he agrees that there are people who will lose a lot of money by making bad investments.

“This is a particularly democratic and open market, and it is undoubtedly affected by the hype and the FOMO syndrome,” he said, using the acronym for “fear of being left out.” “And people make bad decisions in every market.”

Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of cryptocurrency firm Chain, which bought a rare NFT from a pixelated alien in February for $23.7 million, is not afraid. “I have not regretted my decision to purchase a rare Alien CryptoPunk,” he said in a statement to the Washington Post. “It is a rare piece of digital art that will have a lifetime of value to anyone who beholds it.”

Meanwhile, Frank Chaparro, the NFT collector who works for cryptocurrency news company The Block, said he has spent more than $20,000 on his NFT collection, which includes tokens like the Froyo Kittens, images of cats inside bowls.

Currently, they may not have much value, he said. But Chaparro said he was not worried because what motivated him to buy these NFTs was not the desire to make money, but the fascination caused by the characteristics of the image and the community they created.

“Does it give you a little pain? Of course,” Chaparro said. “We want what we have to be valued, but think of all the things you like to have that are actually worthless, but say something about you.”