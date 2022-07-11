Tiktokers, first-time authors and women mark edition of the São Paulo Book Biennial – 07/11/2022

The São Paulo International Book Biennial, which ended on Sunday, 10th, was a public success. Over ten days of intense programming, renowned names in Brazilian literature, such as Pedro Bandeira and Conceição Evaristo, as well as writers who have become popular in recent years, such as Itamar Vieira Júnior, author of the best-selling Torto Arado, passed through the Expo Center Norte space. , the publishing house’s best-selling title, however, which sold more than 5,000 books in the catalog – the second position was also achieved by the Bahian, with the tales of Doramar ou a Odisseia.

With huge lines and crowding, this edition was by new authors, names unknown to the more traditional reading public, such as the young people who crowded the square at the Skeelo stand on Saturday afternoon, 9, to talk about representation in literature, such as Pedro Poeira, Vinicius Grossos, Julia Braga, Aimée Oliveira and Tiago Valente (who, on TikTok alone, has more than 350 thousand followers).

Marked by diversity, with a new crop of LGBT+ authors, women and blacks in the programme, the Bienal bet on important international guests, such as the winner of the 2021 Camões award, the Mozambican Paulina Chiziane, who came to Brazil to launch the new edition of ‘The History of Polygamy. Tietada, she participated in several tables to talk about the Portuguese language, even though she was one of the few authors from the African continent to be present, in the program that chose Portugal as the honored country.

Established names, such as Xuxa, also drew crowds of fans. When releasing a children’s book, she said she has no plans to return to broadcast TV.

From the new generation, youth bestsellers such as the American Jenna Evans Welch, author of Amor & Gelato, was one of the sensations this Sunday, 10, and a lot is due to Welch’s success on social networks. “Networks have been an amazing tool for readers and writers – I hear all the time from teenagers who have discovered my work through networks like TikTok or Instagram. I’m constantly amazed at the creativity and enthusiasm I see in readers’ posts and videos,” he said. a form of creative outlet”, he told Estadão.

In the case of Welch, who had his novel adapted for cinema into a film of the same name produced by Netflix, his narrative gained strength, audience and reach because of streaming, but also because of the new generations that deal well with the internet. In this process, there is a greater demand for the book due to the exhibition on other platforms. “I write the kind of stories I would love to read as a teenager, and nothing makes me happier than hearing from someone that one of my books is the book that started a reading journey,” ponders the writer. “My goal is to create fun and engaging experiences, as well as tackle more serious topics that are important to teens,” she adds.

TikTok

As well as Amor & Gelato, other stories were boosted by Netflix – this is the case of HeartStopper, based on the books by English writer Alice Oseman, who participated in a virtual meeting on Saturday, 9th. which went viral on TikTok, sold out the 500 tickets to the table with the author on Sunday in just 10 minutes. In an interview with Estadão, Hazelwood says she is not very active on TikTok, she attributes the success of her title to the role of the reader on the platform and to a US book club. “The book was an early release of Book of the Month, an amazing US book subscription service. A lot of TikTok influencers work with BOTM and received copies of the book, so they started making TikToks, and it blew up.”

According to Heloiza Daou, Intrinseca’s marketing director, the platform is the current channel for the dissemination of works, especially juvenile works. For Intrinseca alone, 58,000 books were sold at the Bienal until Sunday, with a 45% growth in relation to sales at the event in 2018. , reveals Daou. “Although there is a different way of talking about literature on TikTok, a slightly more relaxed way, especially with meme, we believe it is a way to reach people. The market needs to adapt to the things that are happening now”, completes the executive.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.