To act in Marilyn Monroe, the actress needed 5 different wigs

Ana de Armas it’s amazing how Marilyn Monroe in the movie blondebut it was reported that she needed five wigs to become the star.

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, the film’s hairstylist, says: “Not only were we creating multiple looks for the story arc of the script, but we also had to combine several iconic images of Marilyn and Norma Jeane..”

To make the wigs inspired by the star, 30 images of Marilyn throughout her life were used. A partnership with a wig maker was also made, where versions were created for the youngest phase of the star, as well as three more for the moments when she was already consolidated in the cinema.

The hairdresser said that he avoided the use of many products in the wigs, because the more he uses them, the more they lose their shine and movement, taking away their natural appearance.

In addition, McIntosh was also responsible for taking care of the actress’ hair while she was in the role of Marilyn, so that it would stay healthy even with so much use of the wigs.

Blonde is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, in addition, it has a screenplay and direction by Andrew Dominik. The film will follow the intimate life of Marilyn Monroe, who was one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood.

In addition to Ana de Armas, the cast also includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson and Gaspar Phillipson. Its debut is scheduled for later this year, directly in the Netflix catalog.