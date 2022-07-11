Training course for programmers opens enrollment in Blumenau

The program +Devs2Blu: More Developers for Blumenau opened registration for the second edition. People aged 16 and over who reside in Blumenau and are willing to learn a little more about programming can now register.

In all, 100 spots will be opened and students will be divided into four classes, two in person and two online, in the afternoon and evening.

There will be six months of immersion with training in programming languages: Java, C#, GeneXus and Delphi, and English classes focused on conversational fluency, resulting in 480 class hours. At the end, students will be placed in vacancies in the IT area in companies in Blumenau.

Applications can be made until August 7, on the +Devs2Blu program website. You can also get more information about the program and its schedule on the website.

+Devs2Blu

+Devs2Blu is a developer training program, created by the City of Blumenau with the support of Blusoft-Acate and in partnership with anchor companies. In its first edition, 25 students graduated and got jobs in technology companies in the city.

“This is a very important partnership for training and training the city’s workforce”, emphasizes Bruno Tiergarten, president of Blusoft-Acate.

