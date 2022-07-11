Uber Files: Leaked documents show how the company interfered with local laws – Link

Uber was founded in 2009 with an innovative ride-sharing car-sharing model

Uber interfered with the legislation of several European countries to accelerate the international expansion of the American startup, according to confidential documents revealed this Sunday, 10, by the British newspaper. The Guardian in consortium with other foreign press vehicles. In all, 124 thousand files from 2013 to 2017 were exposed in a series called Uber Filesmade up of messages, emails and presentations by company executives.

According to the documents, Uber met with at least six world leaders to speed up lobbying in their countries, including then-American Vice President Joe Biden (now President of the United States), then French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron ( now French President) and the then Prime Minister of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Members of the European Commission were also sought after by the company.

The American company aimed to change local laws to accommodate Uber, which often operated outside the law due to the business model called the “creative economy”, where demand and supply meet on a digital platform. The movement was led by the founder and executive president Travis Kalanickcontroversial figure replaced in 2017 by current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

In 2014, Kalanick met at least four times with Macron to kick-start Uber’s European expansion, starting with France. With the launch of UberPop in the country, the then minister promised to reform French legislation to allow the company to operate after the explosion of protests by French taxi drivers against the American app.

“I will get everyone together next week and prepare a reform to correct the law,” Macron wrote in June 2015, according to the BBC. Months later, the minister signed legislation regulating the registration of drivers for the American company.

In addition, the leaked documents point out how Uber executives mocked politicians and considered themselves “pirates” for operating outside the law: “We are illegal as hell,” joked one executive, according to the report. The Guardian.

Another message shows an executive calling Hamburg’s then-mayor and now Germany’s prime minister, Olaf Scholtz, a “real comedian.” At the time, he had removed Uber lobbyists and defended the creation of a minimum wage for the company’s drivers.

Uber encourages violence against drivers

According to the documents, Uber encouraged violence against its own drivers, who were the target of protests by taxi drivers in several countries, such as France, Italy, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands. For some executives, these cases were a way to enforce regulation and help popularize the app: “I think it’s worth it,” Kalanick wrote. “Violence guarantees success. And these guys (taxi drivers) must be confronted, no?”

At the launch in India, Kalanick urged executives in the Asian country to “embrace chaos. It means you are doing something useful.” “Know that this is part of Uber’s business,” said the CEO in reference to possible protests in the country.

To The Guardiana spokesperson for Kalanick said the businessman never suggested that the company took advantage of violence at the expense of drivers.

Uber recognizes mistakes

In a note to the report by guardian, Uber claims that “thousands” of books, reports and “even a television series” were written about the company’s history through 2017. “These mistakes led to the most infamous reckoning in corporate America. This led to massive public scrutiny, prosecutions, government investigations and the firing of several executives.

Since then, he continues, the hiring of Dara Khosrowshahi has come to transform the company, impose a new work culture and sustainable goals. Compliance, code of ethics and governance were created within the company. “When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90% of current employees came to the company after Dara.”

“We will not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line with our current values. Instead, we ask the public to judge us for what we’ve done in the last five years and what we’re going to do in the years to come,” she says.