UFC Fight Night Live Stream: How to watch Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez online and on TV this weekend

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will face off in a featherweight showdown this weekend, headlining Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Elmont.

Both men are ready to bounce back from defeats in their most recent matches, with Ortega being beaten by champion Alexander Volkanovski last September and Rodriguez having defeated former champion Max Holloway in November.

These results likely mean Ortega and Rodriguez are at least a few wins away from a title shot, and each fighter hopes to take a step in the right direction here.

Ortega is a jiu-jitsu specialist who has improved his striking over time, while Mexico’s Rodríguez is a versatile and dynamic striker who should represent an interesting counterpoint for the American.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Preliminaries will begin at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card continuing at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch?

The card will be streamed live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also broadcasting the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the action live, as will the UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Featherweight No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

chances

Ortega – 4/7

Rodrigues – 4/5

via Betfair.

full card

main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos v Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (female flyweight)

Preliminary

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Bill Algeo v Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Phil Rowe vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Welterweight)

Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (Women’s Strawweight)