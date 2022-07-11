UFC Fight Night: When does Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez start in the UK and US this weekend?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by what should be an intriguing contest between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, with both men looking to stay in contention for the featherweight title.

Ortega (15-2, 1 No Contest) last fought in September, when his second title fight ended in defeat – as well as his first – when the American was bested by Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) has yet to fight for gold, but the Mexican showed his potential in a valiant loss to former champion Max Holloway in November.

Both dynamic forward Rodriguez and jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega likely need a few more wins if they want to fight for the belt – again, in Ortega’s case – which means Saturday’s main event is an important fight for every fighter.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Preliminaries will begin at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card continuing at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch?

The card will be streamed live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also broadcasting the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the action live, as will the UFC Fight Pass.

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (Getty Images)

chances

Ortega – 4/7

Rodrigues – 4/5

via Betfair.

full card

main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos v Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (female flyweight)

Preliminary

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Bill Algeo v Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Phil Rowe vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Welterweight)

Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (Women’s Strawweight)