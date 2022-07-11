Ukrainians say they have retaken village in Kherson

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Ivanivka in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south of the country, a Ukrainian infantry brigade said on Monday.

“The only thing left of the Russian occupiers in Ivanivka are horrible memories and ‘dead’ military equipment,” the brigade said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the claim. There is more than one village of Ivanivka in the region. One of them is located along the front line of battle.

Image: UOL Art

Russian attack on residential building kills 15

Ukraine yesterday accused Russia of carrying out a missile attack on a residential building in Chasiv Yar, in the breakaway region of Donetsk, and leaving at least 15 people dead, according to information released by local authorities.

“During the rescue operations, 15 people were found dead at the scene and five people were rescued alive,” according to the updated balance sheet released by the local unit of Ukraine’s Emergency Situations Service.

The five-story building had two entrances destroyed, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. Earlier, the agency said the attack had left people dead, but did not reveal details.

*With information from Reuters