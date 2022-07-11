US sees profile of mass shooters change to ‘young people asking society for help’

Of the nine deadliest mass shootings since 2018, six have featured people aged 21 and under; experts warn that this age group shows a lack of social care

Plaques against gun violence are placed at a memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade.



At the same time that the United States face a mental health crisis among young people – according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37% of high school students had problems most of the time during the Covid-19 pandemic – , they also find themselves facing another chaos that is beginning to become commonplace in society: the change in the profile of shooters who commit attacks. Even though there is no specific one and it is difficult to trace, the constant attacks that increase the gun violence epidemic in the country have been carried out by people aged 21 and under. According to a report by the US newspaper The New York Times, of the nine deadliest shootings in the US since 2018, six of them had people in this age group as characters. Prior to the 2000s, attacks were often initiated by men in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Although experts report that there is no relationship between the mental health crisis in young people and the increase in the number of people under the age of 21 who are committing these attacks, they call attention to a problem that is present in the world: the lack of attention directed to this part of the population. This fact, together with the uncertainties of the future, the Covid-19 pandemic and the use of social networks are some of the reasons given by experts as a reason why young people are prone to being involved in violent attacks, although there is no easy and unique explanation. Frank T. McAndrew, professor of psychology at Knox College who studies mass shootings, reports that “most mass shootings have always been committed by young men,” but points out that “apparently the average age has been lower in recent years.” years old”.

The Doctor in Psychology Luiz Mafle explains that, at this moment, people are in a limbo because “they no longer identify themselves as children, but they also do not consider themselves adults”, which makes society think that that moment of indecision is just a phase and soon it will pass, but often they need help and they don’t have attention because no one looks at them. Mafle explains that during this phase, young people find themselves without expectations, especially in the current moment we live, in which we are going through the Covid-19 pandemic and we are facing a “war, rising inflation, lack of employment”, which contributes to people are left with no “perception of what the future will be”.

The two years confined because of the coronavirus affected behavior and this may be an explanation for the increase in shootings carried out by young people, as it is at this moment of development that the person wants to be part of a group, and with the pandemic, according to Mafle, they “lost this space of direct coexistence”, which meant that many lost the “chance to know ‘who I am’ and to experiment”. The isolation caused the “tension and fears” to increase. Igor Lucena, Doctor in International Relations, complements this thought by saying that young people have an enormous desire to belong to a group and this “self-affirmation in society can make them the biggest victims of radicalization and transform thoughts into radical attitudes”. Mafle says that these acts committed by young people, as they are not an isolated case but something recurrent, it is a cry of despair. “If we see this often, “it is a sign that a generation is crying out for help.”

Even though this problem is constant for both men and women, males are the most vulnerable, and there are some explanations for this. The psychologist Vanessa Gebrim cites the machismo established in society as one of the main factors. “It’s part of the culture we live in,” she says. McAndrew adds that this issue has roots in “our evolutionary past”, when “men had to compete fiercely for status, dominance and respect, without which they would hardly be able to attract and keep mates”. In this way, when young men who feel like losers are disrespected, “they feel especially strong negative emotions” which generates “envy and anger”. The fact that they don’t seek help makes tracking their problems much more complicated.

Gebrim says that this “influences behavior, making them more susceptible to committing this crime” and warns that this lack of follow-up ends up making it difficult to “diagnose any disorder that the person has”. That’s why Mafle warns that when a male asks for help, “it’s because he’s on edge.” Specialists say that one way to try to contain this situation is with public power. “We need to make a stronger policy, something more dominant to ensure that young people are adequately assisted”, points out Gebrim, citing that this issue involves “politicaleconomic, social” and that “harms the least advantaged people”. Mafle says that it is necessary to have policies that provide employment for young people, making them able to live well, but points out that this is not just a problem that the government needs to solve. “Public policy is not something just outside of me, it is my duty as well”, concludes Mafle.

In addition to young people, gun violence in the US is on the rise in the country. In 2022 alone, from January through July, 309 mass shootings in 2022 and 15 mass murders were recorded, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group that catalogs all incidents of gun violence in the US. This problem is related to the ease of access to weapons in the country. As a way of trying to reduce cases, US President Joe Biden signed a law, the most important in nearly 30 years, that introduces new restrictions on the possession and purchase of weapons — the biggest being criminal background checks — and earmarks billions of dollars for mental health and school safety. Professor of International Relations Orion Noda considers this initiative a “progress that few people expected, because the issue of weapons is part of American culture”, but it was something important. For Noda, this cash stimulus “is a way to get those states that are less likely to vote to adopt this law.”