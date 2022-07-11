USA: Democrats reject Biden for 2024 election – 07/11/2022 – World

A survey released this Monday (11) by The New York Times reinforced the measure of discontent among Americans with the administration of Democrat Joe Biden – including within his party.

The vehicle’s survey, in partnership with Siena College, indicates that, among Democratic Party voters, only 26% say they want to see the president running for reelection in 2024; another 64% say they expect the party to have another name in the race for office, possibly against Republican Donald Trump. Biden, 79, has already said he intends to seek a second term.

The image crisis is reflected in a sense of pessimism, with only 13% of people saying they see the country on the right path. The number is the lowest in the NYT series since 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis, at the end of the George W. Bush administration. And the sentiment is widespread, when analyzing the cuts by region of the country, age, skin color and party preference (the US is on the best path for only 27% of Democrats).

The data also reinforces a recent survey by the Ipsos institute, in which 71% of Americans said they think the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Other numbers from the NYT/Siena poll show the bad moment for Biden, who in 18 months in office made little progress in Congress, saw the Supreme Court give a series of adverse decisions for its platforms and failed to solve the high inflation.

The approval rate for his term reached just 33% – the average of national surveys last week was 38.9%, the lowest since the beginning of the administration. Even considering Biden’s supporters, the rate is seen as lower than expected, close to 70%, and among those who see themselves as independents, two-thirds disapprove of the president.

Looking ahead to 2024, 32% of Democrats cite Biden’s poor performance as a key factor in favoring another party candidate on the ballot. By a difference of one percentage point, the reason is second only to the age of the president, the oldest to hold the office. One in eight claimed to want someone new, and one in ten sees him as not progressive enough.

“I want younger blood. I’m tired of old people running the country, I don’t want [no poder] someone with their foot in the grave”, told the American newspaper the professor Nicole Farrier, 38, who voted for Biden in 2020 and today expresses concerns about the rising cost of living. situation where I can no longer pay practically anything.”

According to the survey, 20% of people see unemployment and the economy as the main problems in the US today, just ahead of inflation and the cost of living (15%). Considering this scenario, in which still 75% of Americans said that the economy is an “extremely important” topic, only 1% describe the situation in the sector as excellent under Biden’s administration.

The most striking evidence of this is the rise in prices, currently in the range of 8.6% per year and especially noticeable at gas stations: gasoline costs, on average, US$ 5 (R$ 26.6) a gallon, when in January the average was US$ 3.40 (R$ 18).

Returning to the list of the country’s main problems, 10% point to the state of democracy and polarization, the same rate as those who cite gun policies. The US has come from a series of shootings, and Biden has reinforced his position as spokesman in defense of greater control over access to weapons – although the issue faces fierce opposition from Republicans, some advances have been made in recent weeks.

Biden’s delicate situation is especially worrying for the Democratic Party because in November there will be elections to renew Congress. The most recent projections indicate the chance of a broad Republican victory. Analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight points out that the opposition has an 87% chance of winning a majority and taking control of the House and 55% of doing the same in the Senate.

The NYT/Siena poll polled 849 US voters nationwide between July 5th and 7th. The margin of error is 4.1 points.