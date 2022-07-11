VIDEO: Cameras capture action that left 2 dead after a fight inside a car in Piracicaba | Piracicaba and Region

Security cameras at dealerships on Avenida Cássio Paschoal Padovani, in Piracicaba (SP), recorded part of the action that left two dead and one injured after an argument, which began inside a vehicle occupied by five men, and ended in gunfire this Monday. (11). A fourth involved was arrested and another escaped. – See in the video above .

According to a survivor’s report to the Military Police (PM), he was hitchhiking with a group of four people he had just met at a bar. During the journey, the boy suspected that he would be the victim of the coup of the pix. This, according to the boy told the PM, would have motivated the disagreement.

In the images of the security cameras, it is possible to see when the car approaches the sidewalk of one of the car dealerships, around 5 am this Monday. Three people get out of the car, apparently arguing, and go up the avenue.

At that moment, another person was shot inside the car and, in the sequence, a little ahead of where the vehicle stopped, other shots occur.

Also according to information from the PM, during the discussion inside the car, the driver took a gun that was with the man in the passenger seat and shot one of the passengers. The young man who had known the group managed to take the driver’s pistol, fired more shots and then informed the police about what he had done.

1 of 3 Exchange of fire ends with two dead on Piracicaba avenue – Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Exchange of fire ends with two dead on Piracicaba avenue – Photo: Reproduction / EPTV

According to the PM, four men from the group already knew each other and were in a bar in Vila Independência. There, they made friends with the fifth boy, who took a ride with them when he left the establishment.

Inside the car, as they approached Avenida Cássio Paschoal Padovani, according to the PM, an argument broke out.

2 of 3 Security camera recorded the moment when a car with five occupants stopped on Piracicaba avenue — Photo: Reproduction / EPTV Security camera recorded the moment when a car with five occupants stopped on Piracicaba avenue – Photo: Reproduction / EPTV

“When we arrived to attend to the incident, around 5 am, we already saw the car stopped in the middle of the street with two people shot. The death of one of them was found already inside the vehicle. The other injured person was rescued by Samu, but not resisted and died in hospital”, said the 1st Lieutenant of the Military Police, Gilberto Ferreira Algarra.

The lieutenant also said that another boy was waiting for the PM teams in front of Unimed Hospital. “He was waiting for us with a firearm and said he took the gun from the driver, got out of the car, and when he was being chased by two other members of the group, he shot them,” he reported.

The case is being presented at the Judicial Police Unit (UPJ) of Piracicaba. The vehicle they were in underwent forensic examination and one of the men was arrested and is expected to testify later this Monday. Another man ran away. The weapon used in the crime was seized.

3 of 3 Weapon used in the crime that left two dead in Piracicaba — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/EPTV Weapon used in the crime that left two dead in Piracicaba — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/EPTV