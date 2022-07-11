Video: Man Films Avalanche Until Snow Hits | World

Reproduction 07/11/2022 Harry Shimmin filmed the avalanche approaching until the last second before taking cover

He was in the right place at the right time. Or not so much. British tourist Harry Shimmin managed the feat of filming the avalanche that, seconds after it started, would hit him squarely. Despite being covered by snow, he emerged unharmed and with the recording intact, which he soon posted on social media with a long statement of what had happened.

Shimmin was part of a group made up of nine Britons and one American, who were on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountain range in Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia.

According to him, he was taking pictures at a high point on the trail when he heard cracks of ice breaking behind him. That’s when he started filming, until the avalanche got close enough, just giving him time to take shelter in a crevasse.

The other participants in the group were also able to protect themselves, without serious injuries.

In his testimony, he says he was aware of the risk he took, including death, especially when the snow covered him, making it difficult to breathe. “If we had walked five more minutes ahead, we would all be dead,” he calculated.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

