Video shows thieves shopping with stolen cards

Clothing store security camera captured the moment two suspicious men make purchases with stolen credit cards. In the establishment that appears in the images, the thieves passed the approach card 9 times. In total, the duo spent more than R$ 4 thousand on purchases.

The owner of the stolen cards, Jéssica Alda Pereira, 34, said she parked her car in front of her mother’s house, in Vila Palmira, around 2 pm yesterday (10), and left her bag under the seat. Upon returning, about 40 minutes later, she found the vehicle’s rear window broken. The thieves took her purse with 15 bank cards.

Purchases made by the thieves with a stolen card. They even tried to spend R$ 900 in a market, but they just couldn’t because the victim canceled in time (Photo: reproduction)

A witness said he had seen two young men on a motorcycle breaking the window. While the victim’s husband went after the thieves, she started to cancel the cards, but before that the thieves managed to make several purchases, in clothing stores, supermarkets, convenience stores.

In a short time, they spent about R$ 4 thousand. “They still tried to make a purchase of R$900 in a market, they just couldn’t because the card was blocked,” he said.

Disgusted with the situation, Jessica went to the clothing store, located at Aero Rancho, where the thieves had swiped the card 9 times (by approximation). There were security cameras in the establishment and after checking the images, it was possible to identify the suspects. They have not yet been located.

More purchases made by the thieves (Photo: reproduction)

In this store alone, the suspects spent R$1,300 on purchases. When questioned, the owner of the store said he didn’t suspect anything. Jessica is still trying to locate her documents that were in the bag. Anyone with information can contact the police on 911.

The case was registered as qualified theft at the Center’s Depac (Community Emergency Service) and the images may help the police in the investigation.

straight from the streets – The video arrived through Direto das Ruas, the reader’s interaction channel with the Campo Grande News. Anyone who has flagrant, suggestions, news, audio, photos and videos can collaborate on WhatsApp at the number (67) 99669-9563.

Click here and submit a suggestion now.

In order for your image to have better quality, we recommend that photos and videos be taken with the cell phone in a horizontal position.