VIDEO: Woman catches lightning hitting husband’s car on highway during storm

What was supposed to be a video of such a “common” storm on summer days ended with an unusual and shocking sting. A woman recorded the moment when lightning hits her husband’s pickup truck on a highway outside St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.

The family was on vacation when the act happened on July 1st. Her husband, Edward, was driving ahead and, just behind, Michaelle Whalen was driving her car when she decided to take out her cell phone to record the approaching storm.

Suddenly, on highway I-75, lightning streaks across the sky and hits Edward’s truck. “You could feel a slight hum in the car as it hit us. My oldest daughter, who was sitting next to me, jumped on my lap and screamed,” she told a local broadcaster. Edward also said that everyone in the car had a headache and felt confused after the thunderbolt.

The video was shared on twitter and quickly reverberated. Watch: