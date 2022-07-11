Vitor Roque: Justice determines values ​​that Cruzeiro and Amrica must receive

The Labor Court determined that Cruzeiro should receive R$ 10.8 million and Amrica, R$ 8.4 million, for the termination of contract of striker Vitor Roque, who signed with Athletico-PR. The decision is in the first instance and can be appealed.
The economic rights of the attacker were divided as follows: Raposa had 45%, Coelho had 35% and Vitor Roque, 20%. The player will receive R$ 4.8 million.
In total, Furaco will pay BRL 24 million to count on the promising 17-year-old forward, who caught the world’s attention by standing out in the cruise at the beginning of this season. The amount corresponds to the indemnity clause based on the athlete’s salary of R$ 12 thousand multiplied by 2 thousand.
The judge did not accept Cruzeiro’s argument that the total amount of the fine should be calculated according to salary readjustments received by Vitor Roque and, therefore, higher than the R$24 million paid by the Atletico-PR.
The information was published by Globo and confirmed by supersports with América and Cruzeiro, which informed that there was no decision on whether to appeal the decision.
the case
In April this year, Vitor Roque accepted Athletico-PR’s proposal and left Cruzeiro for the value of the termination fine. On that occasion, in an official note, Raposa shot against Andr Cury, the player’s agent, and Alexandre Mattos, who passed through Toca II at the end of last year, and now serves as CEO of Furaco.
“We are not surprised by the fact that this process was articulated by Andr Cury and Alexandre Mattos, former director of football at Cruzeiro – who currently holds a similar position at Athletico Paranaense. of his new employer,” wrote Raposa.
“Repulsive attitudes like that of this group go absolutely against the professionalism that football fans and lovers expect, even more so at a time when the football industry is strengthening with the idea of creating a Brazilian League. dialogue and understanding and not strained relationships”, he added.
In the note, Cruzeiro also reveals that it has repeatedly tried to renew Vitor Roque’s contract. As the salary of the young promise was low by football standards, her termination fine for the national market was ‘only’ R$ 24 million.
Athletico’s Positioning
To supersports, Athletico president Mario Celso Petraglia said that the club acted with honesty and simply complied with what is established by law by paying Vitor Roque’s termination fine. The manager blamed the board of directors of Cruzeiro for not readjusting the salary of the athlete, with international potential, which would increase his fine in the national market.
“Cruzeiro is worried about its fans and wants to justify the administration or the mistake made, I will not enter the value judgment. We look for Cruzeiro all the time. We talked with Cruzeiro. I talked to Ronaldo in order to make We loaned two players to Cruzeiro to play in the Second Division (Z Ivaldo and Jaj). ) because of what the athlete has become”, evaluated Petraglia.
Positioning by Andr Cury
Vitor Roque’s agent, Andr Cury, responded in a note (read the report). He detailed the chronology of negotiations with the celestial club to try to increase the striker’s salary – and consequently his termination fine.