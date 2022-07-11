Vitória beats São José in Serie C

Vitória faced the São José team, on the afternoon of this Sunday (10), away from home. Rubro-Negro managed to secure the three points, after winning the match by 2 to 1 and reaching 18 points. In 13th place, the Lion is now two points behind the G8. In the next round, the team from Bahia receives Paysandu, in Barradão.

THE GAME

Vitória started better and commanded the actions at the beginning of the match. Rubro-Negro created some opportunities, but only opened the scoring in the 19th minute, with Rafinha. The goal caused Leão to withdraw very early and in the 34th minute the hosts evened the score, in the 34th minute.

In the second there was painting! In the tenth minute, Alan Santos made a throw from behind, the São José defender deflected it, Tréllez came out in the face of goalkeeper Fábio Rampi and played for coverage. The Colombian’s first goal of the season.

The game was hot and with many fouls marked for both sides. Even with the pressure in the final minutes, Vitória managed to hold the important result.

DATASHEET

São José-RS X Vitória

Series C – 14th round

Place: Francisco Novelletto Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date: 07/10/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 5 pm

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo

Assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (Fifa/SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP).

goals: Rafinha and Santiago Tréllez (Victoria); Jason (San Jose)

yellow cards: Eduardo, João Pedro (Victoria); Marcelo (San Jose)

São José-RS: Fabio; Samuel (Bruno Ferreira), Tiago Pedra, Jadson and Marcelo; Lissandro (Guilherme Biteco), Crystopher and Sillas (Thayllon); Gabriel Lima, Vini Moura and Maradona (Matheus Monteiro). Technician: Paulo Henrique

